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Abu Dhabi court orders parent to pay Dh50,000 over son’s privacy violations

Father fined after son filmed and published images of another child online

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Minor shared images online without consent, invading another family’s home.
Minor shared images online without consent, invading another family’s home.

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Civil Family and Administrative Court has ordered a parent to pay Dh50,000 in compensation on behalf of his minor son to the guardian of another child after the boy violated the family’s privacy and published images online.

The case centred on a series of incidents in which the minor entered the complainant’s home without permission, filmed the complainant’s son and shared the images on a social media platform with the intent to insult and bully him, according to court records.

The minor also damaged surveillance cameras inside the house and filmed the child’s bedroom and personal belongings before publishing the images online without the family’s knowledge or consent, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.

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The complainant’s guardian had sought Dh550,000 in damages, citing material and moral harm resulting from the incident, including the invasion of privacy and reputational damage.

He told the court that the actions forced him to file a criminal complaint with the public prosecution, which opened an investigation and brought charges related to photographing and publishing images of the child without permission and violating the privacy of the home.

A final criminal ruling was later issued against the minor for the offences, the court heard.

In its civil judgment, the court found that the acts constituted a clear breach of personal privacy and the sanctity of the home, as well as a violation of prevailing laws and social norms.

The court ultimately ordered the parent, in his capacity as the legal guardian of the minor, to pay Dh50,000 in compensation to the complainant.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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