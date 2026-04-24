In a final judgment, the Dubai Court of Cassation rejected the mother’s appeal, finding no legal fault in an earlier ruling that had granted her a divorce for harm but awarded custody of the children to the father.

Dubai: A mother has lost custody of her two daughters after Dubai’s highest court ruled that the children’s welfare must take precedence over the interests of either parent, affirming a decision to transfer their care to their father.

The court made clear that while a mother’s employment does not automatically disqualify her from custody, it becomes a decisive factor when it conflicts with the welfare of the children. The overriding test, the court stressed, is the best interests of the child — not the personal circumstances or preferences of either parent.

The court also relied on findings from a custody committee, which concluded that the children’s best interests would be better served under the father’s care. He was found to be consistently present and able to supervise their daily needs, with additional support from his sister.

The judgment noted that her job required her to travel frequently and remain away from home for periods of up to 10 days — a pattern the court found incompatible with the level of continuous care expected from a custodial parent.

Initially, a lower court dismissed both claims. However, the Court of Appeal later intervened, granting the divorce, awarding the mother her deferred dowry and housing-related alimony during the waiting period, but transferring custody of the children to the father.

“The broader message is that the court is focused on the child, not on punishing one parent or rewarding the other,” he said. “If the evidence shows the child’s welfare is better served with the other parent, the court will order that outcome.”

“The court did not say that a working mother loses custody simply because she has a job,” Dr Elhais explained. “What it said is that the full circumstances must be examined — including whether repeated travel or prolonged absence disrupts the child’s routine, supervision and emotional stability.”

“The judgment makes clear that custody is not treated as an automatic right belonging to either parent,” he said. “The court will always assess where the child’s welfare is best protected and whether the custodian can provide stable, continuous care.”

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.