Dubai’s top court clarifies compensation rights in non-Muslim divorces

In its latest judgment, the court ruled that claims related to personal suffering caused by a spouse’s conduct must be filed before civil courts, while compensation tied specifically to the consequences of divorce falls under the jurisdiction of personal status courts.

The ruling provides important interpretation of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022, particularly Article 9, which allows a divorced spouse to claim compensation based on factors such as the length of the marriage, financial standing of both parties, and responsibility for the breakdown of the relationship.

The Court of Cassation later partially reversed that decision, stating the appellate court had misinterpreted the nature of the claim. It found that the alleged harm was directly linked to the behaviour that led to the breakdown of the marriage.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.