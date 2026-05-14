Visitation refers to the legal right of a non-custodial parent to see, spend time with, and in some cases take the child out or keep the child overnight under a mutually agreed or court-approved schedule.

The Court of Cassation found that the revised schedule failed to take into account the father’s working hours, as he remained at work until 5pm every Friday. Judges said this created practical difficulties that could effectively deprive him of meaningful time with his child.

A lower court had initially granted the father the right to see and take his son out on Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays from 4pm to 8pm. The ruling also allowed him to visit the child’s school once a week in line with school regulations.

In a significant family case, the Dubai Court of Cassation stressed that visitation schedules must take into account the realities of parents’ working lives and should not be arranged in a way that makes meaningful access difficult to exercise.

Under UAE family law, visitation refers to the legal right of the non-custodial parent to see and spend time with the child through court-approved arrangements designed to preserve the parent-child relationship after divorce or separation.

Commenting on the judgment, Dr Hasan Elhais, legal consultant at Amal Al Rashedi Lawyers and Legal Consultants, said the ruling reaffirmed that a child’s welfare remains central in custody and visitation disputes in the UAE. He said the court viewed visitation not as a theoretical right, but as a practical arrangement that must work around parents’ schedules while serving the child’s best interests, including educational and daily routine needs. “The decision confirms that parental rights are protected, but always within a framework that puts the child’s welfare first,” he said.

Legal experts said the ruling reflects the UAE courts’ increasingly practical approach in family disputes, where decisions are assessed not only on legal entitlement but also on whether they can realistically work without negatively affecting the child’s emotional wellbeing or daily life.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.