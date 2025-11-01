RAK court grants divorce after abuse, neglect and witchcraft claims

Judge orders husband to pay monthly child expenses, housing, school fees after misconduct
Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Court of First Instance (Personal Status) has ruled in favour of a 38-year-old woman who sought the dissolution of her marriage, citing years of emotional distress, neglect, and alleged misconduct by her 37-year-old husband. The court’s decision, issued in late October 2025, brings an end to a turbulent marriage marked by legal disputes, financial hardship, and personal conflict.
According to court filings, the wife, represented by her lawyer Hanan Salem Al Shimili, filed a case requesting khula (judicial dissolution of marriage initiated by the wife) and full custody of the couple’s young daughter.
The marriage, formalized in Egypt in 2020, produced one child who is now four years old and enrolled in school in the UAE. The parties were legally married in Egypt on July 2020, with the marriage contract was certified in the UAE on July 21, 2021.
The wife alleged that her husband’s conduct made continued marital life impossible. She presented documents and digital communications detailing incidents of physical abuse, repeated verbal insults, and persistent financial neglect.
Case documents revealed that the husband was accused of physically assaulting his wife multiple times, resulting in a knee injury confirmed by a medical report. He also allegedly insulted and defamed her through WhatsApp messages and public gatherings, evidence of which was submitted to the court.
The husband, who works in Fujairah, is accused of neglecting his family by only returning to their home in Ras Al Khaimah on weekends, effectively abandoning the plaintiff socially.
Financially, the husband was said to have refused to contribute to household expenses despite earning over Dh13,000 per month. He allegedly declined to pay half of the delivery and post-natal costs for their daughter, failed to cover tuition fees, and neglected to pay rent, utilities, and internet bills for the family home in Ras Al Khaimah.
As a result, the wife claimed she had to bear these costs alone between 2022 and 2025.
The wife also accused her husband of communicating with other women and engaging in “immoral acts such as sorcery and witchcraft,” which, she said, caused her moral and psychological distress. She told the court that the marriage had become a source of fear and humiliation for both herself and their child.
After reviewing the evidence, including medical reports, rental contracts, and digital records, the court determined that reconciliation was no longer possible. Judges concluded that the husband’s behaviour caused both emotional and material harm, violating the principles of marital life under UAE law.
The court noted that the husband’s refusal to financially support his wife and child contravened Article 133 (1.2) of Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status, which obliges husbands to provide maintenance and housing for their families.
In its ruling, the court awarded the woman full custody of her minor daughter and ordered the husband to provide continuous financial support to cover the child’s living, housing, and educational needs.
The court also ordered the husband to pay Dh 20,000 annually as housing allowance, covering utilities and internet costs, and Dh 7,000 per month to cover the costs of a nanny and domestic help, Dh700 per month in child support
The ruling further stipulates that the father must pay the child’s annual school tuition fees and Dh 1,000 yearly for school uniforms, as well as Dh 500 annually in Eid allowances and Dh 300 monthly for transportation expenses. These payments are to continue as long as the child remains enrolled in school and under her mother’s care.
The court granted the mother direct custody of her daughter, allowing her to relocate for educational or health reasons if necessary. The husband was ordered to hand over the child’s passport and all official documents, including the birth certificate and vaccination card and shall renew them as required.
In a related judgment, the father was granted visitation rights at the Ras Al Khaimah Women’s Association every Friday from 3 pm. to 8 pm., and during summer holidays from 1 pm. to 7 pm, without overnight stays. The father is also entitled to see his daughter on the second day of Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha each year, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., without overnight stay He may also communicate with his daughter via phone or video calls based on court decision.
The court emphasized that the rulings aim to safeguard the child’s well-being while maintaining both parents’ rights.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox