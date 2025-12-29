Divorce dispute in Ras Al Khaimah ends in court-brokered settlement worth Dh750,000

Judge orders phased repayment after woman proves funds taken during marriage
Ras Al Khaimah: A financial dispute between former spouses has ended in a court-brokered settlement at the Ras Al Khaimah Court after ruling in favour of the woman and ordered her ex- husband to repay Dh750,000 he had taken during their marriage.
The settlement was reached at the court of first instance, in the presence of the presiding judge, after the woman filed a civil claim seeking the recovery of her financial entitlements. Under the terms of the agreement, the former husband is required to pay his ex-wife Dh750,000, considering varying sums he had previously transferred to her.
According to court records, the woman told the judge that her former husband had taken approximately Dh950,000 from her during their marriage, claiming the money would be used to build and furnish a family home, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported. She said he later divorced her after constructing the house, despite having received a state housing grant, and refused to return the funds.
The case was heard by the Personal Status Circuit, which directed the parties towards reconciliation. The judge ordered the former husband to pay Dh200,000 during one of the hearings, with the remaining Dh550,000 to be settled within a maximum period of six months.
Court documents confirmed the woman’s entitlement to the disputed amount, while the former husband did not deny receiving the money. Witnesses also testified that he had taken the sums from his former wife.
