UAE court rejects broker’s Dh117,000 commission claim over missing written contract

Real estate broker case rejected as no approved agreement registered under the rules
Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court of First Instance has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a real estate broker seeking Dh117,000 in commission from a property owner, ruling that no approved written brokerage contract had been registered as required by law.
The broker had asked the court to order the owner to pay the commission from the sale of a property, along with Dh20,000 in compensation and legal costs, saying he had completed the mediation work but was not paid.
The broker had submitted a copy of his trade licence, WhatsApp correspondence and property ownership documents. The defendant argued the case was inadmissible because the broker dealt with him in a personal capacity rather than through a licensed brokerage company, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The court said Abu Dhabi property sector regulations require brokers to obtain the necessary licences and to conclude a written brokerage contract using the municipality’s approved template, which must be registered in the real estate development register within 15 days and before receiving any funds.
It said the case file contained no such registered written contract, and that holding a brokerage licence alone does not remove the need for additional approvals and permits.
The court ruled the claim had no legal basis for breaching mandatory regulatory provisions and ordered the broker to pay court costs.
