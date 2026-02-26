One Broker Group leads UAE real estate with Dh29 billion sales orderbook

It has also acquired a sizeable chunk in hospitality real estate
The current sales orderbook of One Broker Group, a Dubai-based exclusive real estate advisory, has exceeded Dh29 billion across 16 projects, including 12 real estate and four hospitality projects with a development value of Dh20 billion. This put the company in pole position in the UAE’s high-growth real estate market.
It has also acquired a sizeable chunk in the hospitality real estate market where it is currently marketing four branded luxury hospitality projects with a combined development value reaching Dh9 billion in the UAE. One Broker Group is working with some prestigious global hospitality brands such as JW Marriott, W Hotels, DoubleTree by Hilton and The Luxury Collection – in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.
One Broker Group is a Dubai-based real estate advisory that helps property developers market and sell their properties; so that the developer can sharpen focus on building construction and delivery of the project while One Broker Group sells out the project as its exclusive agent.
Led by the Master of Real Estate Umar Bin Farooq, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of One Broker Group, the company has perfected the art of exclusive sales and marketing advisory by successfully completing the sale of 40 residential projects to thousands of satisfied customers and helped increase their income, wealth, not to mention capital gains, over the last 12 years – since its inception in 2013.
“One of the biggest problems faced by property developers is selling out the project and collecting payment on time so that the project’s construction and delivery could go as per schedule. Well, we solve this problem – as the developer’s exclusive sales and marketing partner. We offer end-to-end sales and marketing solutions, including product positioning, pricing, payment schemes, etc, so that the property developer and owners can focus on construction and project delivery,” says Umar Bin Farooq, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of One Broker Group.
“As a partner, we get involved in the projects at a very early stage – concept and design stage – and help position the project and develop a strategy to market and sell it out and start collecting payments for the developer – so that they can carry on with the construction. This working model works very well for all the stakeholders.”
Farooq has led the real estate industry in developing exclusivity in real estate projects as a Master of Real Estate over the last two decades, which is becoming a popular trend in the real estate sector.
“For developers, it eliminates any tension on sale – or lack of it – as we take care of it, fully. So, the developer doesn’t have to hire a sales and marketing team. We become their partner and interface in the market. For us, it works as we remain the only sales agent – with no other competition – and rally our resources in the market to sell out the properties,” he says.
“This works for all the stakeholders – including the buyers and investors – who rely on us for their investment and home-buying advice. We help them multiply their income and wealth from real estate. This is why we deal with limited projects and divert our complete focus on each of these projects. This is why, developers prefer us – to deal with one advisory for sales operation.”
One Broker Group is one of the most successful brokerage firms that now advise developers on real estate project development, product positioning, image building, market advisory, marketing, sales and overall development strategy.
