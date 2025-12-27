Kanpur: Woman kills husband with axe in drunken rage; child witnesses horror

Kanpur woman axes husband to death in drunken brawl
A couple from a village in Kanpur, known to drink alcohol together and then get into an argument, found themselves getting more violent than ever before, last week. The woman, reported Times of India, slashed at her husband 26 times with an axe. She was apprehended on Friday morning.
Police said the duo were both intoxicated at the time of the crime, which occurred in their homes while their four-year-old was in the house. He was found hiding in a room, ACP Kalyanpur Ashutosh Kumar said.
After their bloody fight, the woman reportedly called up police and said the man had been hurt in an accident. When they arrived at their home, they saw the woman cleaning up blood on the floor. They also found blood-stained clothes and furniture in the house.
Police did take the man to hospital but he didn’t make it past treatment. The post-mortem report records 26 wounds and excessive bleeding.
The man’s brothers explained that the couple had been married in 2019 and both suffered from drinking problems. However, her condition was worse.
