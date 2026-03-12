Reports have emerged that he was found at his residence, but cause of death not known
Dubai: Kerala child actor Hari Murali was found dead at his residence in Kerala. He was 27, according to a report on Manorama Online.
The cause of his death hasn't been confirmed by his family.
Hari Murali was the son of Payyannur Murali, who had been active in theatre circles for around three decades. He made his acting debut in television in director AM Nazir's movie when he was reportedly four and a half years old at the time.
His first movie was Rasikan, and his performance was lauded. He then went on to act in over 12 movies. His credits include Annan Thampi, Madambi, Don, Pattanathil Bhootam and Ulakam Sumanthi Valibhan, among others directed by Anwar.
Apart from films, Hari was also seen in nearly 40 television serials such as Kuttichathan and Kayamkulam Kochunni.
But he took a break from acting to focus on studies and other interests. As an adult, he was working as a graphic designer in Ernakulam.
Hari Murali had studied BSc in Visual Effects and Animation in Bengaluru. His family and authorities are yet to comment on the cause of his death.