Reports claim accident where actor's car rammed into bike with two men occurred at 9.30pm
Dubai: Malayalam actor and cancer survivor Maniyanpilla Raju is allegedly involved in connection with a road accident in Thiruvananthapuram that left two young men injured, one of them critically.
According to a report in Mathrubhumi English, the incident occurred at around 9.30 pm when a car allegedly rammed into a Royal Enfield motorcycle in Thiruvananthapuram.
The two riders sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital, where one remains in critical condition. Police have since traced the car involved in the accident, which is registered in the actor’s name.
Based on preliminary findings, it is believed that the vehicle was being driven by the actor at the time of the incident, police sources said.
The Museum Police have registered a case for reckless driving. However, police officials stated that the actor was not found at his residence during two visits made in connection with the investigation.
The actor and cancer survivor has not yet issued a statement regarding the incident. This is a developing story.
Maniyanpilla Raju, born Sudheer Kumar on April 20, 1955, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, has appeared in more than 400 Malayalam films over nearly five decades. He made his debut in Mohiniyaattam (1976), but it was Maniyanpilla Adhava Maniyanpilla (1981) that gave him widespread recognition.
Known for his versatility in supporting roles, Raju has featured in a range of popular and critically acclaimed films. In the 1980s, he was part of comedies like Boeing Boeing (1985) and family dramas, while the 1990s saw him in landmark films such as Spadikam (1995). In recent years, he has appeared in hits like Bangalore Days (2014) and Premam (2015), continuing to contribute to contemporary Malayalam cinema.
Raju has also built a parallel career as a producer. His productions include Aye Auto (1990), Chotta Mumbai (2007), Anandabhadran (2005), Pavada (2015), and Ganagandharvan (2019), many of which were commercially successful and well-received by audiences.
