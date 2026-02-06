Known for his versatility in supporting roles, Raju has featured in a range of popular and critically acclaimed films. In the 1980s, he was part of comedies like Boeing Boeing (1985) and family dramas, while the 1990s saw him in landmark films such as Spadikam (1995). In recent years, he has appeared in hits like Bangalore Days (2014) and Premam (2015), continuing to contribute to contemporary Malayalam cinema.