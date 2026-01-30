Malayalam star and RJ told Gulf News that he was always the life of any party and was kind
Dubai: The sudden passing of Dr. CJ Roy, founder and chairman of the Confident Group, has left friends, colleagues, and the Malayalam film industry in shock.
Malayalam actress and Dubai-based RJ Nyla Usha, who worked closely with him on sponsored events, reality shows, and promotional campaigns, spoke to Gulf News about her memories of him.
“He was always full of life, full of energy, and full of stories — and full of cars. From his Rolls-Royce to his G-Wagon, every car reflected his personality: bold, flamboyant, and meticulously cared for. He loved showing people every detail — the engine, the interiors, even the way it felt on the road. He would get so excited, insisting you try it for yourself," said Nyla to Gulf News.
Dr CJ Roy was a prominent businessman in the UAE, but reportedly shot himself in Bengaluru in South India. Reports emerging from Bengaluru believe it was an act of self-harm.
While the nature of the tragedy is yet to be known, his friends and peers are in deep shock. Nyla got a call from her brother about the tragedy.
“He was such a kind person, always positive, always smiling. I can’t believe it. The nature of this tragedy is hard to process and I wish his loving family the strength to process this tragic loss," she said. She also remember going for his Onam feasts in Dubai.
“He used to love hosting people, calling them over, celebrating festivals together. He was flamboyant, a great party host, but always kind and thoughtful. Recently, I met him when he was talking about maintaining his Rolls-Royce like a supercar — that kind of attention to detail and pride in life was typical of him,” Nyla said. He was joking about how maintaining a swanky car wasn't cheap.
A committed father and family man, Dr. Roy had two children, a daughter and a son, the latter now managing the family business.
“He was protective of his kids and family, always making sure they were taken care of. He was deeply involved in his projects, but family always came first,” Nyla said.
Dr. Roy was also a respected film producer, supporting a number of Malayalam films. His credits include Mohanlal’s Casanovva (2012), Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (2021), Mei Hoom Moosa (2022), and the upcoming projects Anomie (2026) and Identity (2025).
Nyla Usha recalled, “He loved the world of movies and story-telling. I remember he often stepped in to help films in trouble. He spent a lot on these films, had bigger plans, and believed in every project he backed.”
“He was like family to us,” Nyla added.
“ We are still in shock. He was always so positive, full of life — to lose someone like him so suddenly is hard to put into words.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox