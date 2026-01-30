“He used to love hosting people, calling them over, celebrating festivals together. He was flamboyant, a great party host, but always kind and thoughtful. Recently, I met him when he was talking about maintaining his Rolls-Royce like a supercar — that kind of attention to detail and pride in life was typical of him,” Nyla said. He was joking about how maintaining a swanky car wasn't cheap.

“He was such a kind person, always positive, always smiling. I can’t believe it. The nature of this tragedy is hard to process and I wish his loving family the strength to process this tragic loss," she said. She also remember going for his Onam feasts in Dubai.

“He was always full of life, full of energy, and full of stories — and full of cars. From his Rolls-Royce to his G-Wagon, every car reflected his personality: bold, flamboyant, and meticulously cared for. He loved showing people every detail — the engine, the interiors, even the way it felt on the road. He would get so excited, insisting you try it for yourself," said Nyla to Gulf News.

