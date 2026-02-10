GOLD/FOREX
Usha Uthup thrilled by Dhurandhar’s viral remix of ‘Rambha Ho’, despite not being consulted: 'The song is bigger than the singer'

Legendary icon with the brassy voice looks at the bigger picture as Rambha Ho goes viral

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai: Legendary singer Usha Uthup wasn’t consulted before her classic hit Rambha Ho was recreated for the Bollywood blockbuster Dhurandhar, but she says that hasn’t dampened her spirits.

Instead, she has embraced the remake, calling its return 'fabulous' and celebrating the way it’s connecting with a new generation of listeners.

Originally recorded for the 1981 film Armaan, Rambha Ho has been given a modern twist in Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, with music composed by Shashwat Sachdev and sung by Madhubanti Bagchi.

The revamped version retains the original’s infectious energy while introducing it to younger audiences.

Speaking to Radio Nasha, Uthup said she first heard the track after someone shared a link with her. “I said, ‘Wow! What is this! It’s fabulous,’” she recalled.

“I’m not the type to feel bad if someone else sings it. I’m very happy.”

She praised actor and dancer Madhubanti’s performance and even joined her for a social media reel at Kolkata’s Trincas nightclub.

“Madhubanti has done a fantastic job. I’ve always believed that a song is bigger than the singer. Whoever sings Rambha Ho will hit it there,” Uthup said.

Having performed the song for over four decades, Uthup says its resurgence in Dhurandhar has given it a fresh energy. “Every show of mine, I sing Rambha Ho. Now it’s back with a new force — it’s amazing,” she added.

With the track trending in cinemas and across social media reels, Rambha Ho continues to prove that some songs never age, they only grow stronger with time.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
