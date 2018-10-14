Renowned singer Usha Uthup has expressed her sadness at the #MeToo movement, which is gaining momentum in India.

Uthup was in Jaipur to attend the MTV India Music Summit.

“I am quite sad about the whole thing being blown out of proportion. I am equally sad on how it has been worked out. I never thought they could do something of this kind to make it that big,” she said. “I feel sorry. It should not have happened like this. So many people involved and hurt in so many ways.”

She specified that it’s not only women who have been hurt in this movement.

Uthup started her career in a nightclub. When asked if she too faced any kind of abuse in her career, she said: “Luckily, I did not face any such challenge.”