Dubai: Speculation around Deepika Padukone’s potential involvement in the fourth season of HBO’s Emmy‑winning anthology The White Lotus has finally come to an end. Variety India confirmed that the Bollywood star will not be joining the cast of the upcoming season after discussions with the show’s makers didn’t progress and the key sticking point was the mandatory audition process.
For months, buzz circulated that Padukone, one of India’s most recognised actors, was in conversations to appear in the hit HBO series. The White Lotus, created and directed by Mike White, has earned widespread critical acclaim for its sharp, character‑driven storytelling and is known for featuring different ensemble casts each season.
However, according to a report from Variety India as cited by multiple outlets, the casting process for the fourth instalment required every actor to audition. Sources said the show’s creative team remained firm that auditions were a non‑negotiable part of their casting approach, regardless of a performer’s stature.
Padukone, the reports suggest, was not comfortable participating in the audition process, and as a result the opportunity did not move forward.
This is not the first time Padukone’s name has been linked to The White Lotus. She was reportedly approached for an earlier season as well, but due to her pregnancy at that time, discussions did not progress.
Had she joined the upcoming season, it would have marked another prominent international credit for the actor, her last major Hollywood appearance was in xXx: Return of Xander Cage back in 2017.
