Will India host a Big Bash League match next season?

The move is part of CA’s broader strategy to deepen ties with the Indian market ahead of an anticipated sale of at least two of its eight BBL franchises, as reported by Sen. Two senior CA officials — Head of Business Operations Phil Rigby and Head of Competition Development and Strategy Margot Harley — recently travelled to India to explore the feasibility of staging an offshore game.

Perth Scorchers have been identified as a likely candidate to play in India, given their favourable time zone and reported openness from WACA officials to engage with interested Indian investors. However, the report noted that a deal is far from finalised, as approval would be required from multiple stakeholders, including broadcasters and the BCCI.

A senior TNCA office bearer told PTI that representatives from Cricket Australia met with senior officials to discuss the possibility of hosting one BBL game per season. “They have heard good things about MA Chidambaram Stadium and did a recce. However, we are not the only venue they are looking at, and TNCA can’t commit unless we get a directive from the BCCI. It is the parent body that has to decide whether they will green light this proposal,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

