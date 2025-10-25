Pakistan’s top cricketers cleared to play in Big Bash League after NOC confusion

The confirmation ensures that several of Pakistan’s leading stars will take part in the league, including Babar Azam (Sydney Sixers), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Brisbane Heat), Hasan Ali (Adelaide Strikers), Mohammad Rizwan (Melbourne Renegades), Haris Rauf (Melbourne Stars) and Shadab Khan (Sydney Thunder).

CA chief executive Todd Greenberg told ESPNCricinfo, “That came through last week. So they'll all be playing, they’ve all been cleared to play, which we’re really excited about because we’ve got some great Pakistan players in the BBL. Looking forward to seeing them here this summer.”

The clearance follows a notice issued in late September by PCB’s chief operating officer Sumair Ahmad Syed, which temporarily halted players from joining foreign T20 tournaments. However, Cricket Australia (CA) has now confirmed that the issue has been resolved.

Pakistan’s top cricketers have been cleared to play in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) after weeks of uncertainty over the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) approval for overseas leagues.

He said, “We’ll keep the dialogue open. Over time, it’s realistic that more Indian players could take part, but that may depend on whether we bring private capital into the BBL.”

Greenberg described Ashwin’s signing as “an important moment for the BBL”, adding that it could “highlight the strength of bringing Indian players into the league”.

In a notable first, India’s veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will play the full season for Sydney Thunder—a move that has stirred conversations about the potential for more Indian players in global T20 leagues.

“We should aspire to ensure the very best players can play in the BBL,” Greenberg said. “That costs money because players have global opportunities. To compete, we’ve got to be the best version of ourselves.”

Cricket Australia is exploring private investment options to strengthen the league, with Greenberg and CA chair Mike Baird expressing optimism about progress by the end of the year.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.