I'm gutted, R Ashwin says after being ruled out of BBL

Former Indian spinner signed for Sydney Thunder in September
Dubai: Indian spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin was set to become the first Indian international to play in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) after signing with the Sydney Thunder in September. However, the 39-year-old’s plans have been derailed after he was ruled out of the tournament due to knee surgery.
“My focus now is on recovery and coming back stronger. I’m grateful to the Thunder family and the fans for the warmth they’ve already shown me,” said Ashwin.
The Thunder confirmed that Ashwin had informed them of his unavailability.
“Sydney Thunder sends its best wishes to Ravichandran Ashwin as he recovers from knee surgery that has ruled him out of this season’s Big Bash,” the club said in a statement. “The team is working closely with him on a revised schedule of activities during BBL15, depending on his recovery progress.”
Although the BCCI prohibits active Indian players from participating in overseas leagues, Ashwin became eligible after retiring from international cricket during India’s Test tour of Australia in December and stepping away from the IPL in August.
“Everyone at Sydney Thunder was devastated to learn of Ash’s injury that’s ruled him out of the BBL, and we wish him the best in his recovery,” said Thunder general manager Trent Copeland.
During his illustrious career, Ashwin represented five IPL franchises and ended his India stint with 537 wickets in 106 Tests at an average of 24.00, along with 116 ODIs and 65 T20Is.
The Big Bash League is scheduled to begin on December 14.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox