I'm gutted, R Ashwin says after being ruled out of BBL

“Sydney Thunder sends its best wishes to Ravichandran Ashwin as he recovers from knee surgery that has ruled him out of this season’s Big Bash,” the club said in a statement. “The team is working closely with him on a revised schedule of activities during BBL15, depending on his recovery progress.”

Dubai: Indian spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin was set to become the first Indian international to play in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) after signing with the Sydney Thunder in September . However, the 39-year-old’s plans have been derailed after he was ruled out of the tournament due to knee surgery.

