GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

I'm gutted, R Ashwin says after being ruled out of BBL

Former Indian spinner signed for Sydney Thunder in September

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
I'm gutted, R Ashwin says after being ruled out of BBL

Dubai: Indian spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin was set to become the first Indian international to play in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) after signing with the Sydney Thunder in September. However, the 39-year-old’s plans have been derailed after he was ruled out of the tournament due to knee surgery.

“My focus now is on recovery and coming back stronger. I’m grateful to the Thunder family and the fans for the warmth they’ve already shown me,” said Ashwin.

The Thunder confirmed that Ashwin had informed them of his unavailability.

“Sydney Thunder sends its best wishes to Ravichandran Ashwin as he recovers from knee surgery that has ruled him out of this season’s Big Bash,” the club said in a statement. “The team is working closely with him on a revised schedule of activities during BBL15, depending on his recovery progress.”

Although the BCCI prohibits active Indian players from participating in overseas leagues, Ashwin became eligible after retiring from international cricket during India’s Test tour of Australia in December and stepping away from the IPL in August.

“Everyone at Sydney Thunder was devastated to learn of Ash’s injury that’s ruled him out of the BBL, and we wish him the best in his recovery,” said Thunder general manager Trent Copeland.

During his illustrious career, Ashwin represented five IPL franchises and ended his India stint with 537 wickets in 106 Tests at an average of 24.00, along with 116 ODIs and 65 T20Is.

The Big Bash League is scheduled to begin on December 14.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (L) and Babar Azam

Pakistani cricketers cleared to play in Big Bash League

2m read
Chennai Super Kings' Ravichandran Ashwin bowls during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 30, 2025.

Ravichandran Ashwin goes unsold at ILT20 auction

1m read
India’s Ravichandran Ashwin practises ahead of the ICC World Test Championship cricket final against Australia at The Oval, in London, on June 4, 2023. The off-spinner was left out of the team when the final started on June 7.

R Ashwin joins Sydney Thunder for Big Bash League

2m read
Chennai Super Kings' Ravichandran Ashwin bowls during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 30, 2025.

R Ashwin only player in ILT20 with 6-figure base price

2m read