First-time lucky: Indian tailor in Dubai buys Big Ticket in his name, wins Dh100,000

Mohammad Kaimullah Nasir, 23, has been living in the UAE for two years
A 23-year-old Indian tailor from Bihar is celebrating a dream come true in Dubai after winning Dh100,000 in the Big Ticket draw.
Mohammad Kaimullah Nasir, who has lived in Dubai for the past two years, joined the raffle fun after watching his colleagues regularly try their luck.
Together, they form a lively 20-member group and this time, fortune finally smiled on them. For the very first time, a ticket was bought under Nasir’s name and, amazingly, ticket number 104426 turned out to be the winning one.
“We are all thrilled,” said Nasir said while expressing his excitement.
With his share of the prize, he plans to support his family back home and help with long-awaited home renovations.
The win has only boosted the group’s enthusiasm as they’ve already picked up their next ticket.
“We will continue to buy tickets,” Nasir said, still soaking in the joy of his lucky break.
