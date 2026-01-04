GOLD/FOREX
After 25 years behind the wheel in Dubai, Indian driver wins Dh100,000 Big Ticket

Basheer Kaipurath, a 57-year-old Keralite, got lucky with ticket number 276640

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
A long-time Indian expat driver who has lived in Dubai for the past 25 years has struck luck in the Big Ticket e-draw, winning a cash prize of Dh100,000.

Basheer Kaipurath, a 57-year-old Keralite, won with ticket number 276640. For more than two years, he has been purchasing tickets every month, and his persistence has finally paid off.

However, when show host Richard called to break the news, Basheer was initially in disbelief.

“Dh100,000? I have won?” he asked, almost refusing to believe it.

“Yes, I bought a Big Ticket. Dh100,000, eh?” he said, still trying to process the moment.

Once the reality of the unexpected windfall sank in, Basheer was ecstatic.
“Okay, thank you. I am very happy,” he said.

Basheer plans to use part of the prize money to support his family back home in India. He intends to continue participating in Big Ticket, hopeful of more wins in the future. He sees this victory as a reward for his dedication and a reminder that patience and perseverance can lead to life-changing surprises.

