To his surprise, his first entry proved him fortunate as he emerged as one of the winners in Big Ticket’s series 284.

Vallabh Bogha Parmar, a business owner originally from Gujarat, India has been living in the GCC with his family for the past 35 years.

He added, “Winning on my very first try felt truly surreal. I feel extremely happy and blessed.”

“One weekend when I was with them, I decided to purchase a ticket online on my own. Imagine my surprise when I received a call from the Big Ticket hosts, I even asked if they were joking with me,” said Parmar.

Parmar has shared that his friends have often encouraged him to participate in the raffle, which is well-known among expats across the region.

Moreover, he has mentioned that the experience has inspired him to participate in future draws.

When asked what he intends to do with the prize, Parmar has noted that the money will go toward supporting his daughters, who are currently pursuing their higher education in India.

Four selected participants will compete for guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh50,000 to Dh150,000. Their names will be announced on the Big Ticket website on April 1.

Meanwhile, Big Ticket has announced that customers who purchase two or more entries in a single transaction between March 1 and 24 will have a chance to be selected to attend the next live draw on April 3 and participate in the Big Win contest.

