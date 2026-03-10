GOLD/FOREX
Indian expat in UAE wins in Big Ticket draw with his first purchase

Participant says he was ‘happy and blessed’ after winning on his very first attempt

Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
Vallabh Bogha Parmar
Vallabh Bogha Parmar
Supplied

Dubai: A 53-year-old Indian expatriate based in Oman is celebrating a lucky first attempt after winning Dh150,000 in the latest Big Ticket draw.

Vallabh Bogha Parmar, a business owner originally from Gujarat, India has been living in the GCC with his family for the past 35 years.

To his surprise, his first entry proved him fortunate as he emerged as one of the winners in Big Ticket’s series 284.

Friends’ encouragement

Parmar has shared that his friends have often encouraged him to participate in the raffle, which is well-known among expats across the region.

“One weekend when I was with them, I decided to purchase a ticket online on my own. Imagine my surprise when I received a call from the Big Ticket hosts, I even asked if they were joking with me,” said Parmar.

He added, “Winning on my very first try felt truly surreal. I feel extremely happy and blessed.”

Prize to support daughters’ education

When asked what he intends to do with the prize, Parmar has noted that the money will go toward supporting his daughters, who are currently pursuing their higher education in India.

Moreover, he has mentioned that the experience has inspired him to participate in future draws.

The Big Win contest

Meanwhile, Big Ticket has announced that customers who purchase two or more entries in a single transaction between March 1 and 24 will have a chance to be selected to attend the next live draw on April 3 and participate in the Big Win contest.

Four selected participants will compete for guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh50,000 to Dh150,000. Their names will be announced on the Big Ticket website on April 1.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Related Topics:
Big Ticket

