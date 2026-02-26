GOLD/FOREX
After 5 years, Sharjah-based expat wins Dh50,000 in Big Ticket e-draw

Indian expat says winning call left her in shock as four others strike it lucky

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Dubai: The excitement continued this February as Big Ticket crowned four new weekly e-draw winners, each walking away with Dh50,000.

Among them is Sandhya Pradeep, who hails from Hyderabad, India, and has been living in Sharjah with her family since 2014. For her, the win was not just about the prize money, but also about the thrill of finally hearing her name announced after years of trying.

“The moment I picked up Richard’s call, I had a feeling about what it meant. When it finally sank in, I went into complete shock. I even checked the website and watched the live video again just to be sure,” stated Sandhya.

Part of a group

Sandhya has been purchasing Big Ticket entries since around five years ago, and like many participants, she has joined as part of a group of around 20 people.

The group approach has become popular among expatriates in the UAE, allowing participants to share both the cost of tickets and the excitement of potentially winning together.

According to her, the experience has felt “surreal and unforgettable”, especially being able to share the excitement with her group.

No plans yet

After winning Dh50,000, Sandhya has revealed that she has not made any specific plans for the money. Instead, she had encouraged other hopeful participants to “keep trying and trust your intuition.”

Joining Sandhya in this week’s winners’ circle were Mohammed Rana Surujzaman and MD Jamil Hossain from Bangladesh, and Gopakumar Divakaran Pillai from India. Each received Dh50,000 in the third weekly e-draw of February.

