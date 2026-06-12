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Sharjah-based Kerala expat plans family holiday after Dh500,000 Big Ticket win

After years of participating with a group of 20 friends, patience finally paid off

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Jinoy Kumar
Jinoy Kumar
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Dubai: A long-awaited stroke of luck has given a Sharjah-based salesman the chance to create new memories with his family.

Jinoy Kumar, a 42-year-old expatriate from Kerala, has won Dh500,000 in Big Ticket's series 287. The prize has been part of a combined Dh1.95 million in consolation prizes won by five Indian nationals.

For Kumar, the win has been especially meaningful because it comes after years of participation.

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Years of hope rewarded

Kumar has been living in Sharjah with his family for the past 20 years and has been purchasing Big Ticket entries every month as part of a group of 20 friends.

Despite regularly trying their luck, the group has never won before.

“We have been participating since so long and it feels amazing to finally win. I am so happy for all of us,” shared Kumar.

The victory has marked a memorable milestone for the friends, whose shared participation has become a monthly routine over the years.

Family first

While many winners spend time deciding how to use their prize money, Kumar has already known where his share will go.

He has planned to take his family on a holiday later this year, describing it as “a well-deserved family holiday” and an opportunity to celebrate the win together.

The prize has brought excitement not only to Kumar but also to his loved ones, who have shared in the anticipation of each draw over the years.

Bigger dreams ahead

Although he has secured a substantial prize, Kumar has no intention of stopping. The Sharjah resident has reaffirmed to continue purchasing Big Ticket entries, hopeful that an even bigger win could be around the corner.

Additionally, he has encouraged others to participate, even through group purchases.

“Everybody should give it a try, and if not alone, find a group to join, it makes the experience all the more worthwhile,” advised Kumar.

Dh25m grand prize next

While Kumar and four other Indian winners have celebrated their consolation prizes, attention is now turning to Big Ticket's next draw. 

One lucky participant will win the grand prize of Dh25 million during the live draw scheduled for July 3, offering thousands of hopeful ticket holders another chance to see their dreams become reality.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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UAEIndian expatsBig Ticket

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