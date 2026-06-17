Kerala expats bag Dh25,000 each in Big Ticket’s first June e-draw

The winners have all described feelings of disbelief and excitement after learning they had struck lucky.

Dubai: Four Kerala expatriates have won Dh25,000 each in Big Ticket’s first weekly e-draw for June, turning ordinary days into memorable moments with a single phone call.

When Big Ticket representatives called to inform him of his win, he has initially struggled to believe the news.

“I've been purchasing tickets online on my own for the last three years. One thing I always do is let my children choose the ticket numbers for me,” shared Kodakkdan.

He first discovered Big Ticket during his travels through the airport and has been participating on and off for the past three years.

Among the winners was 51-year-old Afthab Kodakkdan, a businessman from Kerala who has been living in Doha with his family since 2006.

“I would encourage people to try their luck as Big Ticket is a reliable and genuine platform. You never know when your luck might strike.”

Although he has yet to decide how he will spend the prize money, Kodakkdan has already purchased another ticket and remains hopeful of winning the grand prize.

“When I received the call, I initially thought it was a prank. Once I realised it was real, the excitement and happiness slowly started to sink in.”

A regular participant who sometimes joins group purchases, he has chosen to buy a ticket independently this time. The winning call has come as a complete surprise.

Another winner, 44-year-old Subairabdu Subair, has been living in Ras Al Khaimah with his family for the past 13 years and works at a supermarket.

The prize has marked his first-ever Big Ticket win. He has planned to use the money to support his family and encouraged others to try their luck as well.

She has planned to reinvest her share of the winnings into future Big Ticket purchases, hoping for even bigger rewards ahead.

The Kerala native has been taking part in Big Ticket draws with the group for several years, making this their first successful attempt.

For 26-year-old Safna Pothengal Kader, who lives in Al Ain with her family, the win has been especially meaningful because it was shared among a group of 21 participants.

“I often purchase tickets whenever I have a layover in Abu Dhabi, or from the website when I'm in India. I've been taking part for quite some time, and this is my first win,” said Abraham.

He has first learned about Big Ticket through social media and during transit stops in Abu Dhabi.

Aneesh Abraham, a 30-year-old hospitality professional from Kerala, currently resides in the UK while his family remains in India.

He has planned to use the prize money to help meet financial commitments and intends to continue participating in future draws.

“When I received the call, I was actually asleep because of the time difference. Once the news sank in, I was incredibly excited.”

Because of the time difference, he has been asleep when the call came through.

Three more weekly e-draws remain this month, with four winners set to receive Dh25,000 each. The weekly draws are streamed live on the Big Ticket YouTube channel at 11am.

One lucky participant will walk away with the Dh25 million grand prize during Big Ticket's live draw on July 3. In addition, five winners will each receive Dh1 million as consolation prizes.

While the four winners are celebrating their Dh25,000 windfall, the jackpot is yet to be claimed.

With a Dh25 million grand prize, five Dh1 million consolation prizes, weekly cash rewards, luxury vehicles, and The Big Spin, Big Ticket is offering participants multiple opportunities to win throughout the summer.

The Dream Car promotion also continues, with a BMW X6 to be awarded on July 3 and a Maserati Grecale on August 3.

Customers who purchase a Big Ticket during June will also be entered into The Big Spin promotion. Three participants will be selected during the July 3 live draw and will compete on August 3 for a chance to win up to Dh1 million each.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.