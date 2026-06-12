The fourth ticket was the charm: UAE-based Indian expat wins Dh250,000 in Big Ticket

A surprise call at work turned an ordinary day into an unforgettable one
Dubai: For Sharad Kumar Singh, buying Big Ticket entries has become part of his monthly routine. This month, that routine has paid off in a big way.
The 44-year-old software consultant from Uttar Pradesh, India, has won Dh250,000 in Big Ticket's series 287, becoming one of five Indian expatriates who have shared a combined Dh1.95 million in consolation prizes.
Living in the UAE since 2014, Singh has first heard about Big Ticket from friends around two and a half years ago. Since then, he has consistently purchased tickets every month, hoping his turn would eventually come. This time, it did.
Unlike many participants who rely on favourite numbers or special rituals, Singh has kept things simple. Every month, he buys four random tickets and leaves the rest to chance. This time, it has been the fourth ticket that brought him his first-ever Big Ticket win.
Despite the success, he has noted that there was nothing unusual about the day leading up to the life-changing call.
“It was just an ordinary day at work when the call came through, and within 30 seconds, the day wasn't ordinary anymore,” recalled Singh.
The Dh250,000 prize has come at the right time for Singh, who plans to invest the money in the future he is building with his wife, who currently lives in India.
Rather than spending the winnings immediately, he has intended to use the amount to strengthen their long-term financial plans.
Moreover, the win has also reinforced his belief that persistence can pay off.
Given his first Big Ticket victory, Singh has no intention of stopping now. He has emphasised that he will continue participating for as long as he remains in the UAE, hopeful that an even bigger prize could be waiting in the future.
His story is one of patience and consistency, buying tickets month after month without any elaborate strategy, only to discover that this time, the fourth ticket was the charm.
Big Ticket continues to offer participants multiple opportunities to win throughout June, including the Dh25 million grand prize, five Dh1 million winners, weekly cash prizes, luxury cars, and The Big Spin.