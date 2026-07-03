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Indian national wins Dh25m Big Ticket grand prize

Life-changing windfall for Indian participant after striking it rich in Big Ticket

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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Big Ticket’s live draw series 288 held in Abu Dhabi
Big Ticket’s live draw series 288 held in Abu Dhabi

Dubai: An Indian national's life changed in an instant after winning the Dh25 million grand prize in Big Ticket's latest live draw series 288 in Abu Dhabi. 

Kanika Arora, hailing from Delhi, has been announced as the winner after her ticket number, 476107, was selected during the live draw. Moments later, she has answered the winning phone call with a mix of disbelief and excitement.

"Wow, thank you very much! I am so happy," said Arora after learning that she had become the latest Big Ticket millionaire.

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Dubai resident drives away in BMW X6

The excitement did not end there. Another participant has also drove away with one of the night's biggest prizes.

Twinkle Alphin, an Indian national residing in Dubai,  has won a brand-new BMW X6 in the Dream Car series with ticket number 028681.

Five participants bag Dh1m each

Meanwhile, five lucky participants have each walked away with a Dh1 million consolation prize.

They are Akhil NB, an Indian national residing in Sharjah, with ticket number 128811; Mohammad Atik Hasan, a Bangladeshi national residing in Al Ain, with ticket number 359685; Sivaprasad Raveendran, an Indian national residing in Abu Dhabi, with ticket number 216730; Upendran Siju, an Indian national residing in Ras Al Khaimah, with ticket number 351508; and Lancy Pais, an Indian national residing in Mangalore with ticket number 434420.

Three qualify for Big Spin

Three more participants have also secured a chance to compete in the Big Spin live game on August 3.

Osama Mahmoud, a Jordanian national residing in the UAE with ticket number 051331, Nithin Joy, an Indian national residing in Doha with ticket number 120451, and Dinesh Kumar Kumaran Nair, an Indian national residing in Abu Dhabi with ticket number 078720, qualified for the live event.

Dh20m jackpot up next

Looking ahead, Big Ticket has launched its latest promotion featuring a Dh20 million grand prize. 

Participants will also have the opportunity to win two premium vehicles, a Maserati Grecale, set to be drawn on August 3, and a Land Rover Defender, which will be awarded on September 3.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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