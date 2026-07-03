Indian national wins Dh25m Big Ticket grand prize

"Wow, thank you very much! I am so happy," said Arora after learning that she had become the latest Big Ticket millionaire.

Kanika Arora, hailing from Delhi, has been announced as the winner after her ticket number, 476107, was selected during the live draw. Moments later, she has answered the winning phone call with a mix of disbelief and excitement.

Dubai: An Indian national's life changed in an instant after winning the Dh25 million grand prize in Big Ticket's latest live draw series 288 in Abu Dhabi.

The excitement did not end there. Another participant has also drove away with one of the night's biggest prizes.

They are Akhil NB, an Indian national residing in Sharjah, with ticket number 128811; Mohammad Atik Hasan, a Bangladeshi national residing in Al Ain, with ticket number 359685; Sivaprasad Raveendran, an Indian national residing in Abu Dhabi, with ticket number 216730; Upendran Siju, an Indian national residing in Ras Al Khaimah, with ticket number 351508; and Lancy Pais, an Indian national residing in Mangalore with ticket number 434420.

Osama Mahmoud, a Jordanian national residing in the UAE with ticket number 051331, Nithin Joy, an Indian national residing in Doha with ticket number 120451, and Dinesh Kumar Kumaran Nair, an Indian national residing in Abu Dhabi with ticket number 078720, qualified for the live event.

Three more participants have also secured a chance to compete in the Big Spin live game on August 3.

Participants will also have the opportunity to win two premium vehicles, a Maserati Grecale, set to be drawn on August 3, and a Land Rover Defender, which will be awarded on September 3.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.