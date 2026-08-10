Big Ticket Abu Dhabi reveals how UAE residents can win Dh100,000 for free without buying a ticket

Dear Big Ticket Season 4 reveals the full timeline with new Dh10,000 to Dh100,000 upgrade
Abu Dhabi: Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has revealed how UAE residents can win Dh100,000 without spending a single dirham on a ticket, as its popular "Dear Big Ticket" campaign returns for a fourth season.
Dear Big Ticket is a contest that makes the wishes of winning participants a reality. UAE residents aged 18 and above are invited to share a dream that matters most to them, for the chance to see it come true.
As first reported by Gulf News, Dear Big Ticket Season 4 was launched during the live draw of Series 289 on August 3.
This season's entries fall under five categories: health and wellbeing, education, housing and accommodation, business and entrepreneurship, and family and union. Taking part costs nothing and does not require a Big Ticket purchase, making it one of the easiest ways to walk away with a life-changing sum.
Running from August 3 to October 25, Season 4 introduces a fresh twist: one participant will get the chance to turn a Dh10,000 win into the full Dh100,000 grand prize.
"At the heart of Dear Big Ticket are the people who remind us that every wish carries a story, a dream and a reason to keep believing. This campaign has always been about standing alongside our community and helping turn meaningful aspirations into reality. With Season 4, we are proud to expand that opportunity further and give even more participants the chance to see their wishes come true," said Bogdan Lefter, head of marketing, Big Ticket Abu Dhabi.
"Each year, the stories we receive inspire us and show us the incredible resilience and generosity within our community. We look forward to hearing this season's stories and celebrating the moments that remind us of the power of community and the impact of making a difference," he added.
To enter, UAE residents simply need to log in to their existing account, or create a new one, at www.bigticket.ae and submit their wish.
From August 3 to August 23, UAE residents aged 18 and above can submit their wish at the website, either in writing (up to 1,000 characters) or as a short video no longer than one minute.
Each week, five standout wishes will be shortlisted and brought to life on video, shared across the Big Ticket website and social media channels. The stories will also air on TV channels including StarPlus, Asianet ME and Star Gold.
From September 7 to September 27, voting opens to UAE residents and audiences beyond. Anyone can vote for their favourite stories through the Big Ticket website, and every voter is automatically entered into a weekly draw to win one of five Big Tickets, as a thank you.
Each week, the two shortlisted wishes with the most votes will each receive Dh100,000 to help turn their dream into reality, with winners revealed between October 5 and October 25. The remaining nine shortlisted stories will each receive Dh10,000.
This is where Season 4's new element comes in. While six category winners will each receive Dh100,000 to help fulfil their wish, the journey doesn't end there.
Nine additional shortlisted participants will each receive Dh10,000, and one of those stories will be handed a second chance.
Selected by the hosts, one shortlisted participant will have their prize upgraded from Dh10,000 to the full Dh100,000 grand prize, giving one more inspiring wish the opportunity to become reality.
Since launching in 2018, "Dear Big Ticket" has become one of the UAE's most-loved community platforms, turning heartfelt stories into real support, from funding urgent medical treatment to reuniting families separated for years.
Season 3 alone saw six UAE residents, originally from India, Egypt, the Philippines and Uganda, each awarded Dh100,000.
Stories of featured participants have captured the hearts of UAE residents and viewers beyond the borders who play a crucial role in selecting the winners.
Wish submission period: August 3 to August 23
Voting period: September 7 to September 27
Winners revealed: October 5 to October 25, on a weekly basis