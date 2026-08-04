Filipino expat baker, UAE resident since 1988, shares how he won Big Ticket's Dh20m grand prize

10 Bangladeshi, Filipino and Indian expat friends in Dubai win after 15 years of trying
Abu Dhabi: A Filipino expat has spoken how his group of 10 friends from the Philippines, India and Bangladesh that had been chasing the Big Ticket grand prize for 15 years, finally won Dh20 million.
As reported by Gulf News on Monday night, Dubai resident Reynaldo Herboso, was named the winner after his ticket number 267822 was drawn live during Big Ticket's Series 289 draw on Monday. He had bought the ticket on July 13.
It was later revealed that Reynaldo is a 61-year-old bakery employee who has called the UAE home since 1988.
Show hosts Richard and Bouchra Yamani called Reynaldo live on air to break the news, and he initially asked for a minute before responding. Once it sank in, he could barely find the words. "I win? Really? Thank you, thank you…Really?" he said, before turning to share the news with someone nearby: "I won Dh20 million finally," he was heard saying.
The timing could not have been better. Reynaldo, who has spent nearly four decades in the UAE and now lives alone following the passing of his wife, was preparing to fly home for a family visit.
"I am in Jebel Ali…I finished my work now…Also this coming Friday, I am going for vacation," he said.
A long-time Big Ticket participant, Reynaldo said he had been buying Big Ticket tickets for the past 15 years as part of a group of 10 friends. "15 years continuously I have been buying the ticket," he said.
Speaking about how he finally won, Reynaldo revealed that the group purchased the Dh20 million grand prize-winning ticket together, with the final number chosen in a particularly meaningful way, with a Bangladeshi member of the group picking it out.
"Our Bangladeshi friend selected the ticket number for us. When I found out that we had won, I was completely over the moon. I was so excited and could hardly believe that after all these years, our group had finally won the grand prize," Reynaldo said.
The Dh20 million will be split evenly among the 10 friends, working out to roughly Dh2 million each. "I will tell all my friends who are sharing [the prize money]. They will be very happy," Reynaldo said.
He has not yet decided how he will use his share and said he plans to take his time once the money comes through.
He also hinted he may keep playing and encouraged others to remain hopeful.
"My advice to everyone is simple: keep trying. You never know when your moment might come," he said.
While Reynaldo's win topped the draw, another participant drove away with Big Ticket's luxury car prize.
Ash Bahadur Dura, a 47-year-old operator from Nepal who has lived in Abu Dhabi for 18 years while his family remains back home, won a Maserati Grecale.
Ash, who has been buying Big Ticket tickets independently for 10 to 12 years, said he picked his winning number entirely at random. "I am very, very happy. I honestly cannot express how I feel right now. After taking part for so many years, receiving the winning call was an incredible moment for me," he said.
He plans to cash in the prize rather than keep the car and said he intends to keep playing. "I would suggest everyone take part and never lose hope. Keep trying, because one day your time will come and you will succeed," he added.
Five other participants each won Dh100,000 consolation prizes in the same draw.
Two players who took part in the live Big Spin game won Dh100,000 each, while a third scooped Dh250,000.
Last month's grand prize winner, Kanika Arora from Delhi, who won Dh25 million in the previous draw, returned to the studio to pick this month's winning ticket.
Richard and Bouchra also used the broadcast to launch Dear Big Ticket–Season 4.
They invited UAE residents aged 18 and above to submit wishes across five categories: housing and accommodation, education, health and well-being, family reunion, and business and entrepreneurship. Entries close on August 23.
Big Ticket's summer run continues with an August promotion built around a Dh15 million grand prize, to be awarded during a live draw on September 3, alongside five consolation prizes of Dh100,000 each on the same evening.
Through the month, four participants will also win Dh25,000 each in weekly E-draws, streamed live on Big Ticket's YouTube channel at 7:30pm on the respective draw dates.
Anyone who buys a ticket in August is automatically entered into The Big Spin, with three participants selected on August 3 to play the game on September 3, where each stands to win up to Dh1 million.
The Dream Car promotion continues too, with a Land Rover Defender going to a winner on September 3, followed by a Nissan Patrol on October 3. In all, Big Ticket's August promotion is set to produce 26 winners.