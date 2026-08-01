Summer of wins: Big Ticket offers Dh15m jackpot, luxury cars this August

Promotion also includes weekly prizes, five Dh100,000 winners, chance to play The Big Spin
Dubai: As UAE residents make the most of the summer break, Big Ticket has launched its August promotion, offering more chances to win with a Dh15 million grand prize, weekly cash rewards, luxury car draws, and an opportunity to take part in The Big Spin.
One lucky participant will walk away with the Dh15 million jackpot during the live draw on September 3. On the same evening, five additional winners will each receive Dh100,000 as consolation prizes.
The winning doesn't stop with the grand draw. Throughout August, four participants will each receive Dh25,000 through Big Ticket's weekly e-draws, giving customers regular opportunities to win during the month.
The draws will be streamed live on Big Ticket YouTube channel at 7.30pm on the scheduled e-draw dates, allowing participants to watch the winning names announced in real time.
Customers have also been reminded to tune in to the July Week 4 e-draw, taking place on August 1, at 7.30pm on the Big Ticket YouTube channel.
Customers who purchase one Big Ticket at any time during August will automatically be entered for a chance to take part in The Big Spin.
During the September 3 live draw, three participants will be selected to play the game on October 3, where each will have the chance to win up to Dh1 million in cash.
Moreover, the August campaign has included Big Ticket's Dream Car promotion, giving participants the opportunity to win one of two luxury vehicles.
The Land Rover Defender winner will be announced during the September 3 live draw, while the Nissan Patrol draw will take place on October 3.
With the Dh15 million grand prize, five Dh100,000 consolation prizes, weekly Dh25,000 cash winners, two Dream Car winners, and three participants advancing to The Big Spin, Big Ticket's August promotion will see a total of 26 winners, giving customers even more opportunities to win throughout the summer.
Tickets are available through Big Ticket's official website and at retail locations across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.