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Birthday-inspired number lands Kerala expat a Dh25,000 Big Ticket win

Kerala expat’s sentimental number choice turns into Dh25,000 Big Ticket windfall

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Linto Jos Mechery
Linto Jos Mechery
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Dubai: A ticket number inspired by a friend's birthday has turned into a lucky charm for a Kerala expat living in the UAE.

Linto Jos Mechery, a 56-year-old sales manager who has called the UAE home for the past 30 years, has won Dh25,000 in Big Ticket's third weekly e-draw for July.

The prize has marked his first-ever win after years of participating with a group of friends.

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A lucky birthday choice

Mechery, who first heard about Big Ticket through friends and social media, has been buying tickets every month as part of a 10-member group.

This time, it has been one friend's simple decision to choose a number beginning with 23, his birthday, that proved to be the winning pick.

The win has been a special milestone for the group, which had been hoping for a breakthrough after years of trying their luck together.

'Super' feeling

Recalling the moment he learned about the win, Mechery has noted there was only one way to describe it.

"I cannot describe it in any other word apart from super," shared Mechery.

The Dh25,000 prize will be shared among all 10 members of the group. Mechery has bared that he will decide how to use his share once the prize money is received.

No plans to stop

Despite finally securing a win, Mechery has highlighted that this is only the beginning.

He has planned to continue participating in future Big Ticket draws and believes the competition gives people a genuine chance to turn their dreams into reality.

His advice to others hoping for a similar moment is to "keep trying, you will definitely win one day."

Dh20m grand prize up for grabs

Big Ticket's July campaign will conclude with the live draw on August 3, where one participant will walk away with the Dh20 million grand prize.

Five additional winners will also receive Dh100,000 each in consolation prizes during the same live draw.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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keralaIndian expatsBig Ticket

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