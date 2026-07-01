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Big Ticket turns up summer heat with Dh20m, luxury cars, weekly wins

Big Ticket offers participants multiple ways to win big this summer

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Big Ticket turns up summer heat with Dh20m, luxury cars, weekly wins
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Dubai: As school holidays begin and residents across the UAE gear up for summer plans, Big Ticket is adding a major dose of excitement to the season with its July promotion, featuring life-changing cash prizes, luxury cars, and multiple chances to win every week.

The highlight of this month’s campaign is the Dh20 million grand prize, which will be awarded to one lucky winner during the live draw on August 3.

In addition, five other participants will each walk away with Dh100,000 in consolation prizes on the same night, making it an evening packed with excitement.

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Weekly Dh25,000 winners

Apart from the grand draw, Big Ticket has been keeping the excitement alive throughout July with weekly e-draws. Four winners will be selected each week, with each receiving Dh25,000.

Customers can watch the weekly draws live on Big Ticket's YouTube channel at 7.30pm, bringing real-time engagement to participants across the UAE and beyond.

The Big Spin

Adding another layer of anticipation, every Big Ticket purchase that has been made during July automatically enters customers into “The Big Spin.”

From this pool, three participants have been set to be selected during the August 3 live draw.

These finalists will return for a special live game on September 3, where each will have the chance to win up to Dh1 million in cash prizes.

Dream car

Moreover, Big Ticket’s popular “Dream Car” promotion continues this season, offering participants the chance to drive away in luxury.

Two premium vehicles are up for grabs, a Maserati Grecale, with the draw scheduled for August 3, and a Land Rover Defender, set to be awarded on September 3.

With a Dh20 million jackpot, weekly cash prizes, luxury cars, and multiple bonus draws including The Big Spin, Big Ticket’s July campaign is giving players plenty of reasons to take part this summer.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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