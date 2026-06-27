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Abu Dhabi-based Indian architect wins Dh25,000 in Big Ticket weekly e-draw

His first solo entry turns into his first-ever Big Ticket win

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Ilanzhsuriyan Vijayakumar
Ilanzhsuriyan Vijayakumar
Supplied

Dubai: After years of participating in Big Ticket draws with friends, Abu Dhabi resident Ilanzhsuriyan Vijayakumar has decided to buy a ticket on his own for the first time. The decision has paid off, with the 45-year-old architect winning Dh25,000 in Big Ticket's third weekly e-draw for June.

Originally from India, Vijayakumar has been living in Abu Dhabi for the past 15 years. He first discovered Big Ticket through friends and has been trying his luck for several years.

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Random pick 

Unlike previous entries, this time the ticket has been entirely his own. He has selected the ticket number at random, never expecting it would become his first winning one.

“I’m very happy. After years of trying my luck, the win came as a rewarding surprise,” exclaimed Vijayakumar.

After receiving the call announcing his prize, he has planned to use the Dh25,000 to support his loved ones in India. 

“Looking ahead, I plan to use the prize money to support my family back home.”

Still hopeful for more

Despite finally securing his first win, Vijayakumar has noted that he isn't done yet. He has mentioned that he would continue participating in future Big Ticket draws and believes it gives people the opportunity to make their dreams come true. 

His advice to fellow participants has been to “stay hopeful and keep trying.”

Vijayakumar has been one of four winners from India to receive Dh25,000 each in the third weekly e-draw for June.

There is still one more weekly e-draw to go this month, with another four participants set to win Dh25,000 each. The draw will be streamed live on the Big Ticket YouTube channel at 11am, offering hopeful ticket holders one last chance in June to hear the words that they have won.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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