Big Ticket unveils The Big Spin, introduces revamped draw with Dh1m prize

New format simplifies entry process, boosts winnings, guarantees cash prizes
Dubai: Big Ticket has unveiled a major revamp of its long-running promotional draw with the launch of The Big Spin, a refreshed format that offers a simplified entry process, a live spin-wheel experience, and a top cash prize of up to Dh1 million.
The new structure has replaced the earlier The Big Win Contest and marked a significant shift in how participants enter and win prizes, with organisers aiming to make the process easier, more transparent, and more rewarding for participants.
Under the new format, entry into The Big Spin now requires just one Big Ticket purchase priced at Dh500. Each ticket that has been purchased during the monthly promotion period automatically counts as a separate entry into that month’s draw, allowing participants to improve their chances simply by buying more tickets.
Tickets can be purchased through Big Ticket’s official website or at authorised retail counters across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.
At the end of each monthly promotion cycle, three participants have been set to be selected during the live draw. These winners are then invited to participate in the following month’s live event, where they take part in The Big Spin wheel experience.
For example, entries made in June will be included in the July draw. The selected winners will then return for the live spin event scheduled for August 3, where they will spin the wheel live.
Moreover, The Big Spin has introduced a 20-segment prize wheel to ensure every participant walks away with a cash reward. Out of the 20 segments, 17 offer cash prizes ranging from Dh50,000 up to Dh1 million, while the remaining three segments allow participants to spin again.
This structure means all selected finalists are guaranteed to win a cash prize once they reach the live spin stage.
The relaunch has also represented a substantial upgrade compared to the earlier Big Win Contest. The top prize has increased from Dh150,000 to Dh1 million, while the entry requirement has been reduced from two tickets costing Dh1,000 to a single ticket priced at Dh500.
Organisers have also widened participation flexibility, allowing entries throughout the full month rather than within restricted windows, making the draw more accessible to a larger pool of participants.
Meanwhile, Big Ticket will continue to provide full logistical support to selected participants invited to the live spin event. This has included coordination of travel, accommodation, and on-ground assistance to ensure a smooth experience from selection to participation.
The initiative has been designed to allow finalists to focus entirely on the live experience as they step up to the wheel for a chance to win life-changing cash prizes.