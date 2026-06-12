Indian expat in UAE wins Dh1 million Big Ticket raffle, will give it all to daughter

Participating for two years, he hid this particular ticket from his daughter
An Indian expat who has been living in the UAE for nearly two decades has won Dh1 million in the latest Big Ticket raffle draw, and the announcement couldn’t have come at a better time for him.
His daughter is getting married, and “it will go a long way in helping her”.
Kishoresh Rout is a 60-year-old business owner from Ranchi who has been living in the UAE for the past 18 years with his family. He first discovered Big Ticket several years ago while frequently travelling through Abu Dhabi Airport and later read more about it online. However, it was only two years ago that he began participating regularly, and this marks his very first win.
"My daughter would always warn me whenever I went to buy a ticket, telling me that these raffle companies are a scam and that I would never win. But I never listened and kept participating. This particular ticket, I actually hid from her. So when I found out I had won, the very first person I called was my daughter. We were both overjoyed."
Superstition
He also revealed the small superstition behind his number selection: "When choosing the winning ticket, I made sure the digits added up to a total of 5. I don't believe in it too much, but it certainly worked for me this time." As for his plans for the prize money, he added, "I intend to give it to my daughter, as she is getting married and it will go a long way in helping her."
When asked whether he would continue participating in Big Ticket, Kishoresh said, "My daughter has now asked me to buy tickets on her behalf, so I've already purchased four. My colleagues have also requested I buy on their behalf, so I told them to form a group, pool their contributions, and I'll put mine in too and buy the ticket, since my luck has proven itself. My message to everyone is simple: believe in yourself. Your day will come, and what is meant for you will find its way to you."