Indian expat in UAE wins Dh1 million Big Ticket raffle, will give it all to daughter

When asked whether he would continue participating in Big Ticket, Kishoresh said, "My daughter has now asked me to buy tickets on her behalf, so I've already purchased four. My colleagues have also requested I buy on their behalf, so I told them to form a group, pool their contributions, and I'll put mine in too and buy the ticket, since my luck has proven itself. My message to everyone is simple: believe in yourself. Your day will come, and what is meant for you will find its way to you."