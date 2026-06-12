GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Indian expat in UAE wins Dh1 million Big Ticket raffle, will give it all to daughter

Participating for two years, he hid this particular ticket from his daughter

Last updated:
Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Kishoresh Rout
Kishoresh Rout
Supplied

An Indian expat who has been living in the UAE for nearly two decades has won Dh1 million in the latest Big Ticket raffle draw, and the announcement couldn’t have come at a better time for him. 

His daughter is getting married, and “it will go a long way in helping her”.

Kishoresh Rout is a 60-year-old business owner from Ranchi who has been living in the UAE for the past 18 years with his family. He first discovered Big Ticket several years ago while frequently travelling through Abu Dhabi Airport and later read more about it online. However, it was only two years ago that he began participating regularly, and this marks his very first win.

"My daughter would always warn me whenever I went to buy a ticket, telling me that these raffle companies are a scam and that I would never win. But I never listened and kept participating. This particular ticket, I actually hid from her. So when I found out I had won, the very first person I called was my daughter. We were both overjoyed."

Superstition

He also revealed the small superstition behind his number selection: "When choosing the winning ticket, I made sure the digits added up to a total of 5. I don't believe in it too much, but it certainly worked for me this time." As for his plans for the prize money, he added, "I intend to give it to my daughter, as she is getting married and it will go a long way in helping her."

When asked whether he would continue participating in Big Ticket, Kishoresh said, "My daughter has now asked me to buy tickets on her behalf, so I've already purchased four. My colleagues have also requested I buy on their behalf, so I told them to form a group, pool their contributions, and I'll put mine in too and buy the ticket, since my luck has proven itself. My message to everyone is simple: believe in yourself. Your day will come, and what is meant for you will find its way to you."

Anupam VarmaNews and Business Editor
Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Lovie Preet Singh

Indian expat wins Dh150,000 after first Big Ticket try

2m read
Majed Albert Ghulmiyyah

Expat, 79, wins Big Ticket after 20 years of trying

2m read
A file photo of the Big Ticket draw in Abu Dhabi.

'Lucky 13' makes Indian filmmaker Big Ticket winner

3m read
Girishkumar Parayanthazhathu

Kerala expat shares Big Ticket prize with 50 friends

2m read