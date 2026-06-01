Indian filmmaker in Dubai wins Dh25,000 in Big Ticket draw with 'lucky 13'

UAE resident for 49 years among four Indians who shared Dh100,000 in Big Ticket e-draw
Dubai: When the call came through, Tejal Patni was fast asleep.
The 56-year-old commercial film director, originally from Mumbai, has been living in Dubai with his family for the past 49 years.
Patni has been participating in Big Ticket for a couple of years and lady luck finally smiled on him in the latest weekly e-draw. It was his first win, and he almost missed the moment entirely.
"I was asleep when the call came through and when I saw the missed calls, I never imagined it could be about a win," he said.
What made the victory even more special was the story behind the ticket.
It was his 13-year-old daughter who chose it, deliberately including the number 13 for good luck, contrary to the common belief that it is unlucky. The hunch paid off, earning the family Dh25,000 in the e-draw.
Patni has no plans for the prize money just yet, but his message to others is clear: try your luck and never give up.
Jaiganesh Mohan, a 37-year-old control room operator at Emirates Global Aluminium, had a similarly overwhelming reaction when he heard the news.
Originally from Chennai, Mohan has called Dubai home for the past ten years and has been entering Big Ticket draws since 2019. He always participated as part of a group of 11 colleagues. When picking their ticket, the group made sure the number 11 was included, a nod to the team behind the win.
"I was so happy, I was completely speechless. I couldn't believe it was actually happening," he said.
He has no firm plans for the prize money yet, but his advice to those yet to win is rooted in patience: "If it's your luck, it will come to you."
For Thirusenthilkumar Pandiyan also, the win was a long time coming.
The 45-year-old software engineer, who previously lived in Dubai for four years before returning to Bangalore, has been entering Big Ticket independently for the past six years, picking his tickets at random. When the call finally came, the wait made it all the more meaningful.
"When I received the call, I was incredibly happy and honestly left speechless. After participating for so many years, winning felt truly rewarding," he said.
He has not yet decided how he will use the prize and plans to take his time thinking it over but confirmed he intends to keep participating in future draws.
Completing the quartet of Dh25,000 winners is Anas Vazhayil, a 37-year-old salesman from Kerala who has been living in Bahrain for the past five years while his family remains back home in India.
Vazhayil first heard about Big Ticket through social media and has been participating for three years as part of a group of ten friends. When the win was confirmed, the excitement was shared across the entire group.
"When I received the call, both I and my group were extremely happy. It was a wonderful moment for all of us," he said. The group plans to split the prize and continue joining future draws together.
Big Ticket is now into June with a fresh lineup of prizes and a headline grand prize of Dh25 million, to be drawn live on July 3.
Five consolation winners will each walk away with Dh1 million, while weekly e-draws will continue throughout the month, with four winners receiving Dh25,000 each. The weekly draws are streamed live on the Big Ticket YouTube channel at 11am.
Anyone who purchases a ticket during June will also be entered into The Big Spin: three participants will be selected at the July 3 draw and given the chance to win up to Dh1 million each when they play on August 3.
The Dream Car promotion runs in parallel, with a BMW X6 on offer at the July draw and a Maserati Grecale up for grabs in August.