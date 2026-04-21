Random pick brings Dh25,000 Big Ticket win for Bangladeshi expat

Abu Dhabi-based expat shares prize with 18-member group after years of participation
Dubai: A Bangladeshi expatriate based in Abu Dhabi has struck it lucky, winning Dh25,000 in Big Ticket’s second weekly e-draw for April.
Mohammed Munjur, 36, who works as a building maintenance coordinator, has been living in Abu Dhabi for the past 14 years while supporting his family back home.
Like many UAE residents, he has been consistently trying his luck in the draw. He first heard about Big Ticket three years ago through friends and social media and has been participating ever since as part of a group of 18 people.
"I selected the winning ticket completely at random without following any pattern,” said Munjur.
The moment he has received the call announcing his win, he was filled with pure excitement.
"When I received the winning call, I was very happy, and so was my group."
The Dh25,000 prize will be shared among all 18 members, reflecting the collective spirit behind such entries.
For Munjur and his group, the win is not just about the prize money, but also about the hope it brings. Many expats in the UAE participate in such draws as a way to support their families and work towards a more secure future.
"We hope to win an even bigger prize in the future," said Munjur.
Moreover, the group has planned to continue taking part in upcoming draws, encouraged by their recent success.
Meanwhile, Big Ticket has rolled out its April campaign, dubbed the ‘Month of Millionaires’, which promises multiple chances at life-changing prizes.
A grand prize of Dh25 million will be awarded during the live draw on May 3. On the same night, five winners will receive Dh1 million each as consolation prizes, bringing the total number of guaranteed millionaires this month to six.