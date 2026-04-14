Birthday luck brings Dubai resident Dh25,000 in Big Ticket e-draw

Long-time UAE expat celebrates double joy as she wins in April’s first weekly e-draw
Dubai: This year’s Easter has become more memorable for Dubai resident Veera Lobo. The 50-year-old receptionist, originally from Mangalore, India, has struck it lucky in Big Ticket’s first weekly e-draw for April, winning Dh25,000.
Lobo has been living in Dubai for 25 years and the occasion has been even more meaningful as it coincided with her birthday. "I came across Big Ticket in the newspaper and thought of trying my luck on a special day, Easter, which was also my birthday."
Lobo has participated in the draw as part of a group of four, making the win even more special. When the news came through, it has caught her completely off guard.
"I was overwhelmed with happiness and excitement. I never expected it at all."
The group has planned to split the prize equally, turning the win into a shared celebration among friends.
Despite the unexpected windfall, Lobo is already thinking about giving back. She has shared her plans to donate a portion of her prize to charity.
Moreover, Lobo has expressed her intent to continue participating in future draws.
"You never know until you give it a try," encouraging others to also take part in Big Ticket.
Lobo has been one of four winners in Big Ticket’s first weekly e-draw for April. Big Ticket has announced April as the ‘Month of Millionaires’, with six guaranteed millionaires set to be announced, giving residents across the UAE even more reasons to try their luck.