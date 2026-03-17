Luckier the second time around: Saudi-based expat wins another Big Ticket gold

Kerala expat among four winners in March e-draw
Dubai: Big Ticket’s first weekly e-draw for the month of March has brought excitement to four lucky participants from the United Kingdom and India, each walking away with a 200-gram, 24-karat gold bar.
Among them is a Kerala expat who has now bagged gold twice. Thirty-five-year-old Lijin Thomas has been in Saudi Arabia for the past 15 years and is currently working in an oil field, while his family remains in India.
For five years, Thomas has been a regular participant of Big Ticket, and he is no stranger to winning. His latest prize marks his second gold bar victory. Previously, he has won 250 grams of gold in October during series #280.
When he recalled the moment he found out about his latest win, Thomas noted that the news came as a joyful surprise.
“I first heard about Big Ticket through a friend, and since then I’ve been taking part regularly. I purchased the winning ticket on my own, and receiving the call was a very happy moment for me,” said Thomas.
“I feel incredibly lucky to have won twice with Big Ticket, and I am grateful to them.”
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For Thomas, his experience has shown that persistence can pay off.
“If I can win a second time, I would definitely encourage others to start taking part and try their luck.”
When asked about his plans for the prize, Thomas has shared that he plans to send the gold bar to his family in India, describing the win as an important milestone.
Despite already winning twice, he has no plans to stop. Thomas has confirmed that he will continue participating in Big Ticket.
Big Ticket’s weekly e-draws continue to create moments of joy for participants across the globe, imparting hope that winning could be just a ticket away.