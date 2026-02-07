Two Indian expats win Dh1 million each in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw

Santosh Kumar almost missed the call that would transform his life
Dubai: Two Indian expats living in the UAE have each won Dh1 million in Big Ticket's Series 283 draw. The life-changing wins came to participants who had been regularly trying their luck, with one winner nearly missing the announcement call altogether.
Santosh Kumar almost missed the call that would transform his life. The 51-year-old general manager was at the gym when Big Ticket tried to reach him. Seeing the unfamiliar number later, his first thought was simple: "This must be a prank."
Kumar, who moved to Abu Dhabi from Bhopal in 1999, had been buying tickets for over five years. He typically purchased them during special occasions, playing alone rather than in a group.
"I didn't believe it was real," he recalled. "I had to ask my daughter to verify it online before the news actually sank in."
The win has shifted his perspective. Kumar now plans to explore property investments and focus on long-term financial planning a dramatic change from his regular routine.
Jency Ruba's ticket, numbered 148955 and purchased on January 8th, became her gateway to a million dirhams. The Indian expat expressed her joy at the unexpected windfall that started her year on a high note.
Big Ticket has rolled out its February lineup with a Dh15 million grand prize scheduled for the March 3 live draw. Five additional winners will receive Dh100,000 each as consolation prizes.
Four separate draws throughout February will award Dh50,000 to four winners each week. These live events stream on Big Ticket's YouTube channel at 11AM, giving participants real-time updates.
The schedule breaks down as follows:
February 1-8 purchases: Draw on February 9
February 9-15 purchases: Draw on February 16
February 16-22 purchases: Draw on February 23
February 23-28 purchases: Draw on March 1
Between February 1st and 24th, customers buying two or more tickets in one transaction might find themselves at the March 3rd live draw. Four selected participants will walk away with guaranteed cash between Dh50,000 and Dh150,000. Names will be revealed on March 1st.
The Dream Car Series continues with a Range Rover Velar draw set for March 3. A Maserati Grecale will follow in the April 3 draw.
Tickets are available through the Big Ticket website or at physical counters across multiple locations: Zayed International Airport, Madinat Bin Zayed City, Morafiq Mussafah, and Al Ain Airport.
