Indian expat wins Dh50,000 Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw 2026

'First time i've won something like this,' says Abu Dhabi based Indian expat Nibin Mathew
Dubai: For Nibin Mathew, a 36-year-old engineer who relocated from Kerala to Abu Dhabi six years ago, a single phone call changed everything. Having joined Big Ticket just five months prior after hearing about it from a friend, Nibin participated as part of a group and walked away with a winning prize of Dh50,000 and when the call finally came through to confirm the win, the moment felt surreal.
"When I received the call and was told about the win, I was overwhelmed with happiness," Nibin shared. "This is the first time in my life that I have won something like this, so it truly feels like a special moment." He added that his share of the Dh50,000 prize will go toward supporting his family back home, and that he has every intention of continuing to try his luck with Big Ticket in the months ahead.
February marks one of the most rewarding months yet on the Big Ticket calendar, headlined by a grand prize of Dh15 million set to be drawn live on March 3rd. In addition to the headline jackpot, five consolation prizes of Dh 100,000 each will also be awarded during the same event, giving participants multiple pathways to a significant win.
Alongside the main draw, two weekly E-Draws are scheduled throughout the month, with each draw distributing Dh 50,000 across four lucky winners. Both draws go live at 11am on the Big Ticket YouTube channel, allowing participants to watch the results unfold in real time. The third week's E-Draw covers ticket purchases made between February 16th and 22nd, with the draw taking place on February 23rd. The fourth and final weekly draw of the month runs from February 23rd to 28th, with the draw scheduled for March 1st.
February also introduces The Big Win Contest, an added incentive for those who purchase two or more Big Tickets within a single transaction between February 1st and 24th. Four customers will be selected to attend the live draw on March 3rd, where guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh50,000 to Dh150,000 await them. The names of the selected participants will be announced on March 1st via the Big Ticket website ahead of the main event.
Car enthusiasts have additional reasons to participate this month, as the Dream Car Series continues with a Range Rover Velar up for grabs on March 3rd, followed by a Maserati Grecale draw on April 3rd. Making the proposition even more attractive, Big Ticket is currently running a Buy 2, Get 2 Free promotion applicable to both standard and Dream Car tickets, valid for in-store and online purchases alike.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.bigticket.ae or at physical counters located at Zayed International Airport, Mohamed Bin Zayed City, Morafiq Mussafah, and Al Ain Airport.