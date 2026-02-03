The Indian national living in Oman held the winning ticket number 305810
Dubai: A lucky participant has been named the UAE’s newest multimillionaire tonight, Tuesday, taking home the grand prize of Dh20 million in the Big Ticket Series 283 live draw.
The winner, Shanthanu Shettigar, an Indian national, living in Oman held the winning ticket number 305810, which was drawn during the live event held in Abu Dhabi.
The winning ticket was purchased on 20 January.
Richard 'Big Ticket' made the phone call to the winner during the broadcast to deliver the news of the Dh20 million jackpot.
The Big Ticket, the region’s longest-running raffle, continues to transform lives with its monthly multimillion-dirham jackpots. Tonight's draw also included five additional prizes of Dh1 million each and a BMW X5 for the luxury Dream Car series.
Organisers confirmed that Series 284 will feature a Dh15 million grand prize on 3 March. Plus, the Dream Car Series continues, giving participants a chance to drive home luxury vehicles, including a Range Rover Velar and a Maserati Grecale.
Tickets are available online at Bigticket.ae or at counters in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox