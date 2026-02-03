The Big Ticket, the region’s longest-running raffle, continues to transform lives with its monthly multimillion-dirham jackpots. Tonight's draw also included five additional prizes of Dh1 million each and a BMW X5 for the luxury Dream Car series.

Richard 'Big Ticket' made the phone call to the winner during the broadcast to deliver the news of the Dh20 million jackpot.

The winner, Shanthanu Shettigar, an Indian national, living in Oman held the winning ticket number 305810, which was drawn during the live event held in Abu Dhabi.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

