Sharjah expat wins BMW X5 in latest Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw

Miah was behind the wheel when he received the phone call informing him of his win

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sharjah expat wins BMW X5 in latest Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw
Supplied

Dubai: A Bangladeshi driver who only participated in the Big Ticket draw three times has been named the winner of a luxury BMW X5 on Tuesday.

Shahin Miah, a 32-year-old house driver based in Sharjah, secured the vehicle in the latest Dream Car Series draw. The expat, who moved to the UAE in 2008, admitted the win came as a shock after years of scepticism regarding the raffle.

Persuaded by friends

"My friends had been buying Big Ticket for a long time, but I was never fully convinced at first," Mr Miah said. "They kept encouraging me to join, and after a while, I agreed. This was only my third time participating, so winning has come as a complete surprise for all of us."

Mr Miah was behind the wheel when he received the phone call informing him of his win. He described the initial moments as "confusing" before the reality of the prize became clear.

Cash or car decision

The driver now faces a choice between claiming the BMW X5 or opting for a cash alternative. As the ticket was a group purchase, a common practice among UAE residents to split costs, Mr Miah noted that the final decision would be made collectively.

"I haven’t decided yet whether I will keep the car or take the cash option," he said. "This isn’t a decision I’ll make alone; I’ll sit down with my group and we’ll decide together."

Upcoming draws

The win arrives as Big Ticket launches its February campaign, which features a Dh15 million grand prize scheduled for the 3 March live draw. The upcoming month will also see five consolation prizes of Dh100,000 distributed to winners.

The Dream Car Series is set to continue alongside the main millionaire draw, with a Range Rover Velar scheduled for the March event, followed by a Maserati Grecale on 3 April.

Tickets for the upcoming draws remain available at Zayed International Airport, Al Ain Airport, and through the official website.

Related Topics:
Big Ticket

