Pakistani expat wins Dh50,000 on Big Ticket after 10 years of trying

Riasat Khan's consistency rewarded with Big Ticket victory
Dubai: A Pakistani expat has kicked off February with a life-changing moment, winning Dh50,000 in Big Ticket's second weekly e-draw. Riasat Khan never stopped believing. For the past 10 years, he purchased Big Ticket entries every single month without fail, first as part of one colleague group, then another, never missing a series, whether cash draws or the Dream Car promotions.
His consistency finally paid off when he received the call confirming his group's win. The ticket was purchased collectively by 10 colleagues, turning a personal milestone into a shared celebration.
"I've been purchasing tickets for the last 10 years," Khan said. "When I received the winning call, it was a truly happy moment because this win belongs to all of us. It has strengthened our trust and belief in Big Ticket and showed us that dreams do come true."
The Dh50,000 prize will be split equally among the group, and they have no plans to stop. Riasat's message to fellow participants is simple: stay consistent, keep trying, and trust the process.
His story is a reminder that behind every Big Ticket win is a real person, someone who showed up month after month, quietly holding on to hope.
Riasat's win is just one chapter in what is shaping up to be Big Ticket's most rewarding February yet. The biggest prize of the month, a Dh15 million grand prize will be awarded live on March 3rd, alongside five consolation prizes of Dh100,000 each.
