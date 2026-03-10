Long-time resident says prize came as a surprise after three years of group entries
Dubai: A Dubai-based expatriate from Kerala, India, has bagged Dh150,000 in the latest draw of Big Ticket in Abu Dhabi.
Manoj Natrajan, 53, has been living and working in Dubai for the past 22 years. He has been buying Big Ticket entries every month together with his five friends, hoping that one day their luck would change.
That moment finally arrived in Big Ticket’s Series 284, when Natrajan was announced as one of the four winners in the draw’s “Big Win” segment.
According to Natrajan, the win came to him as a complete surprise.
“It was very unexpected, but I’m happy."
Normally, winners of the Big Win contest are invited to the Big Ticket studio to take part in a game where they can win between Dh50,000 and Dh150,000.
However, this week’s draw has followed a special format due to the current situation in the region. To ensure that participants will not miss out on the experience, Big Ticket has awarded each winner the top prize of Dh150,000.
Message to participants
Further, Natrajan has encouraged others to take part in the draw and to remain hopeful.
He has also advised participants to stay persistent and keep trying.
Big Ticket has announced its latest promotion this month, with a Dh20 million grand prize set to be awarded during its live draw on April 3.