That moment finally arrived in Big Ticket’s Series 284, when Natrajan was announced as one of the four winners in the draw’s “Big Win” segment.

Manoj Natrajan, 53, has been living and working in Dubai for the past 22 years. He has been buying Big Ticket entries every month together with his five friends, hoping that one day their luck would change.

However, this week’s draw has followed a special format due to the current situation in the region. To ensure that participants will not miss out on the experience, Big Ticket has awarded each winner the top prize of Dh150,000.

Normally, winners of the Big Win contest are invited to the Big Ticket studio to take part in a game where they can win between Dh50,000 and Dh150,000.

According to Natrajan, the win came to him as a complete surprise.

Big Ticket has announced its latest promotion this month, with a Dh20 million grand prize set to be awarded during its live draw on April 3.

He has also advised participants to stay persistent and keep trying.

Further, Natrajan has encouraged others to take part in the draw and to remain hopeful.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.