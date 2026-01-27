GOLD/FOREX
Was it a prank? Driving instructor wins Big Ticket after 15 years of entries

Dubai-based driving instructor among four weekly e-draw winners taking home Dh50,000 each

Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
Dubai: Four participants from India and Pakistan were named winners in Big Ticket’s third weekly e-draw of January, each receiving Dh50,000, as the Abu Dhabi-based raffle continues its run of weekly prizes ahead of a larger month-end draw.

Among the winners was Anwar Hussain Spin Gul, a Dubai-based driving instructor originally from Pakistan, who has lived in the UAE for nearly 30 years. Gul said he has been purchasing Big Ticket entries for close to 15 years, sometimes on his own and at other times through group purchases with friends.

Speaking after receiving the call, Gul said he initially believed it was a prank before confirming his ticket number. He described the win as especially meaningful after years of regular participation. While he has not yet decided how he will use the prize money, he said he plans to continue entering future draws and encouraged others to stay consistent.

The January campaign is headlined by a Dh20 million grand prize, with five consolation prizes of Dh1 million also set to be awarded. One final weekly e-draw remains this month, which will again reward four winners with Dh 50,000 each, before the main draw concludes January’s series of prizes.

