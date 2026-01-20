Indian expat in UAE wins Dh25 million Big Ticket jackpot alone, still shares it with 25 friends

A magnanimous gesture by sole Big Ticket winner Saravanan Venkatachalam
Long after the winning calls were made, the spirit of generosity continues to shape the lives of Big Ticket winners. For some, the prize was not just a fleeting moment of celebration, but an opportunity to turn personal fortune into a shared future with friends, family and loved ones.
A few months have passed since Indian expat Saravanan Venkatachalam was announced as the Dh25 million Big Ticket grand prize Series 280 winner on November 3. Hailing from Chennai, the 44-year-old electrical engineer has been living in Abu Dhabi for the past six years. While he purchased the winning ticket number 463221 on his own, Venkatachalam decided that his good fortune would not be his alone.
“Actually, I bought the winning ticket alone, but I will share it with my 25 friends,” he said.
Since his win, Venkatachalam has taken a measured approach to managing the prize. A portion of his share has been set aside for his child’s education, while the rest is being managed with long-term goals in mind.
“I’m truly happy with this experience and proud to be part of the Big Ticket journey. The team has been supportive throughout, making the entire process smooth and transparent,” he said.
Venkatachalam continues to participate in Big Ticket’s monthly draws and regularly encourages others to join.
Meanwhile, Jahangir Alom, a 44-year-old Bangladeshi expat based in Dubai, won Dh20 million in the March Series 272 draw. A shipbuilding industry professional, Alom has lived in the UAE for six years and shared his jackpot with 14 friends.
With his share of the prize, Alom has sent financial support back home, ensuring greater stability for his loved ones. He is working towards a long-held ambition of starting his own business in Dubai.
“Winning Big Ticket gave me the chance to plan for the future. It’s not only about the prize, it’s about building something meaningful for my family and my friends,” he said.
Since then, Alom has quit his job, purchased a flat in Dubai South and is planning to open a restaurant and grocery store. He continues to take part in Big Ticket draws and hopes his journey inspires others to believe in their dreams.
A year has also passed since Geethammal Sivakumar and her family celebrated winning a Nissan Patrol in Big Ticket Series 276. Geethammal, an expat from Kerala, moved to Dubai three years ago. Her son said participating in Big Ticket draws has long been a family tradition.
“Winning Big Ticket brought so much happiness to our family,” he said. “Instead of using the car, my mother decided to cash it in, which allowed her to purchase an apartment and invest in stocks, providing stability and security for all of us.”
From cash payouts to luxury vehicles and premium gold bars, Big Ticket Abu Dhabi offered around Dh300 million in prizes last year. More than 300 winners were celebrated, including 17 millionaires and 12 luxury car winners. Tickets are available online at bigticket.ae or at counters at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.
