Indian expat in UAE wins Dh25 million Big Ticket jackpot alone, still shares it with 25 friends

A few months have passed since Indian expat Saravanan Venkatachalam was announced as the Dh25 million Big Ticket grand prize Series 280 winner on November 3. Hailing from Chennai, the 44-year-old electrical engineer has been living in Abu Dhabi for the past six years. While he purchased the winning ticket number 463221 on his own, Venkatachalam decided that his good fortune would not be his alone.