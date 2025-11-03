Bangladeshi millionaire's tip leads Indian expat to Dh15 million Big Ticket win

March winner Jahangir Alom inspired me to start buying tickets, says Sandeep
A friendly tip from a Bangladeshi friend changed an Indian expat’s life forever – turning him into a millionaire in Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket raffle draw.
Indian expat Sandeep Kumar Prasad, who works as a technician in the shipping industry, won the Dh15 million grand prize in Big Ticket’s September draw – all thanks to the advice of his friend Jahangir Alom, a Dh20 million Big Ticket winner from the March draw.
“He told me about Big Ticket. It’s because of him that I started trying my luck and bought tickets,” Sandeep told show host Richard during a chat at the Big Ticket studio.
Though he couldn’t afford to buy tickets every month, Sandeep managed to participate for three draws. His persistence paid off when his ticket number 200669, purchased on August 19, was declared the Dh15 million winner.
“I have been buying tickets for the past three months. I’m sharing this one with 20 people,” said the overjoyed 30-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, India.
When the winning call came on September 3, Sandeep was talking to his family and couldn’t believe what was happening.
“I couldn’t believe I could actually receive such a call. When I realised it was real, I was so happy,” he said.
The emotional moment brought him to tears as he spoke about his ailing father back home.
“I now plan to return to India,” said Sandeep, who has lived in Dubai for three years, is hopeful of providing his father the best treatment.
As he grew emotional during the studio chat, Richard comforted him, saying: “It’s OK. You are amazing.”
Married with two brothers and a sister, Sandeep said he feels deeply grateful both for his friend’s advice and his newfound fortune.
For Sandeep, the journey from a technician to a millionaire feels surreal and his message to others is simple: “If you buy tickets, you are giving yourself a chance to become a millionaire. You can see the results – I won Dh15 million! Just give it a try.”
