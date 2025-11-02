Big Ticket Nov bonanza: Dh25 million jackpot, free VIP F1 experience in Abu Dhabi up for grabs

Win all-expenses-paid getaway for two – race weekend, concerts, 5-star stay
Big Ticket is rolling out a blockbuster line-up of prizes this November, offering customers the chance to win a Dh25 million jackpot, luxury getaways, and exclusive access to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Individuals who buy their Big Ticket between November 1 and 21 will automatically enter a special e-draw, with 30 winners set to enjoy an all-expenses-paid race and luxury yacht experience in Abu Dhabi.
Each winner will receive Dh10,000 in cash and an exclusive all-expenses-paid getaway for two to Abu Dhabi to attend the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race weekend at Yas Marina Circuit on December 6 and 7. The prize includes a three-night stay in a five-star hotel, after-race concert tickets, and transport throughout the trip. Winners travelling from outside the UAE will receive round-trip flights and airport transfers within the country.
Adding to the excitement, the two-day yacht experience comes with even more rewards. Cash prizes will be handed out onboard, including a special Dh250,000 prize on both days, announced live from the yacht.
The names of the 30 winners will be revealed on December 1 on Big Ticket’s website and they will also enter the December 3 live draw.
All tickets purchased from November 1 to 30 will be entered into the December 3 live draw, where one lucky participant will take home the Dh25 million grand prize. In addition, 10 winners will each receive Dh100,000 in consolation prizes.
The excitement doesn’t stop there. Big Ticket’s Dream Car Series continues, with a Maserati Grecale up for grabs in the December draw, followed by a BMW 430i in January.
From high-speed thrills to luxury rewards, this November’s Big Ticket campaign promises to make dreams come true both on and off the track.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.
