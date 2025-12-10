GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

After 10 years, Indian man hits Big Ticket prize during Abu Dhabi F1 celebrations

Father strikes luck after daughter picks winning ticket, securing his first win

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Big Ticket hosts Richard and Bouchra with Amit Tiwari aboard a yacht at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Big Ticket hosts Richard and Bouchra with Amit Tiwari aboard a yacht at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Amit Tiwari, a loyal Big Ticket participant for the past 10 years, finally struck luck after winning Dh20,000 during the promotion’s Race and Luxury Yacht experience at the Formula One weekend in Abu Dhabi.

This year, for the first time, Big Ticket introduced an experience-based promotion, giving 30 winners the chance to claim cash prizes aboard a yacht during two days of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit.

Tiwari was flown in from India by the Big Ticket team to attend the F1 festivities, marking his first-ever win since he began purchasing tickets a decade ago. His daughter had picked the winning ticket, and Tiwari said he intends to gift her the entire cash prize.

“I am feeling happy. I will give this money to my daughter,” he said, expressing his excitement moments after the win.

Calling his trip to the UAE capital a memorable one, Tiwari praised the organisers for their warm hospitality.

“I had an amazing time in Abu Dhabi,” he added.

Tiwari described the F1 event and the Big Ticket experience as “wonderful,” thanking the team for their exceptional support throughout his visit.

Related Topics:
Formula-OneUAEFormula1Abu Dhabi Grand PrixAbu DhabiBig Ticket

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Muhammad Mohin with Big Ticket hosts Bouchra and Richard aboard the yacht at Yas Marina Circuit.

Bangladeshi expat wins Dh250K Big Ticket on first try

2m read
Bangladeshi expat Jahangir Alom on a Big Ticket yacht at the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Dh20m Big Ticket winner reveals how to be a millionaire

2m read
Sakil Khan shares his story aboard a yacht at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Dh15m Big Ticket winner gave away half his jackpot

2m read
File photo of Abu Dhabi’s Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Win free Abu Dhabi F1 weekend: Hotel, concert, cash

2m read