‘I have been waiting’: Emirati man in Abu Dhabi bags Dh100,000 Big Ticket win

Ali Al Kaabi hits unexpected windfall with ticket number 260840

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
An Emirati national in Abu Dhabi is joyfully celebrating a stroke of luck after winning Dh100,000 in Big Ticket’s weekly e-draw.

Ali Al Kaabi hit the cash prize with ticket number 260840, and his excitement was palpable when show host Richard called with the good news.

“Yes, with you. I have been waiting for your call,” Al Kaabi said cheerfully during the conversation.

Richard, clearly surprised, asked, “Who are you waiting for?”

Al Kaabi laughed: “From Big Ticket. I am lucky to get your call.”

Al Kaabi said he was thrilled and grateful to the Big Ticket team for the unexpected windfall. “Yes, I am very happy to hear that. Thank you very much,” Al Kaabi noted.

When asked about his plans, he admitted he hadn’t decided yet.
“Once I get the money, then I will think about what to do with it,” he laughed.

